The Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw held a special press conference to inform Indian citizens about the new deal with Micron Technology. He offered details about the new deal and it significance. The Union Minister also showed a dem about the complex, precision semi-conductor tech which Micron Technology is bringing to India. Micron Technology on Thursday announced to set up a new $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility in Gujarat, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Sanjay Mehrotra, the Indian-American President and CEO of Micron, in Washington DC during his state visit to the US. Micron Announces USD 2.75 Billion Investment in Semiconductor Facility in India After PM Modi Meets Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Demos Micron's Precision Semi-Conductor Tech

#WATCH | Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw gives a demo of complex, precision semi-conductor tech which Micron Technology is bringing to India. pic.twitter.com/wk6WVa2VWk — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)