Structured outputs are now available on the Claude Developer Platform through its API. The Claude Developer Platform now supports structured outputs on Claude Sonnet 4.5 and Opus 4.1 and which is currently available in public beta. API responses will follow JSON schemas or tool definitions. In a blog post, Claude said, "With structured outputs, developers can eliminate schema-related parsing errors and failed tool calls by ensuring that Claude's responses conform to a defined schema—whether you're extracting data from images, orchestrating agents, or integrating with external APIs." OpenAI GPT-5.1 Now Available for Perplexity Pro and Max Subscribers, Kimi K2 Coming Soon.

Claude New Update

Structured outputs are now available on the Claude Developer Platform (API). Available in public beta for Sonnet 4.5 and Opus 4.1. Read more: https://t.co/ICn9HC3jsT — Claude (@claudeai) November 14, 2025

