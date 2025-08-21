Motorola India has confirmed launching its new wireless earbuds, Moto Buds Bass, in India on August 28, 2025. The upcoming Moto Buds Bass will come with eight hours of battery life and three hours of playback with 10 minutes of fast charging. It will have a dual-microphone system, easy smartphone integration and a Bone Conduction Mic to offer clear voice output paired with CrystalTalk AI. Moto Buds Bass will offer 50dB True ANC and Hi-Res LDAC Audio support. DeepSeek V 3.1 Released: China's DeepSeek Launches Its New AI Model With Hyper Inference, Faster Thinking, and Advanced Agent Skills.

Moto Buds Bass Launch Confirmed on August 28, 2025

Feel the bass with the all-new moto buds BASS. With Hi-Res LDAC Audio, enjoy deep, immersive sound and studio-level clarity. Brilliant 50dB True ANC shuts out distractions so every beat and note is pure. Launching 28th August 2025. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 21, 2025

