Motorola will launch its new Moto G06 Power featuring a 7,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The smartphone will also have a 50MP quad-pixel camera offering high-quality images. The upcoming Moto G06 Power will come with a 6.88-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, a vegan leather design, and an 8MP front-facing camera. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC processor and will have an IP64 rating. Moto G06 Power price in India could be around INR 8,000. OnePlus 15 China Launch Expected on October 27, 2025 in China With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor; Check Rumoured India Launch Date, Specifications and Features.

Motorola's Moto G06 Power Coming on October 7 With 50MP Camera

Capture more. Capture better. Unlock your creativity with the segment’s leading 50MP quad-pixel camera on the moto g06 POWER. Every shot is sharper, brighter, and more natural—whether it’s day, night, or somewhere in between. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 4, 2025

