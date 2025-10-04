Beijing, October 4: OnePlus 15 is a highly anticipated flagship smartphone set to launch this month with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor in China. After launching in China, the smartphone maker will introduce its premium device in global markets, including India. So far, the company has teased the OnePlus 15 Sand Storm variant in India and other markets without revealing any additional details of the device. However, ahead of its launch, several key specifications and features have been leaked.

OnePlus 15 is expected to launch on October 27, 2025, as per a report by Android Authority. The device will come with a revamped design compared to the previous OnePlus 13 model powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite. This year, the Chinese smartphone maker is expected to bring higher refresh rate display and large battery compared to what rivals might be planning.

OnePlus 15 Specifications and Features (Expected)

Besides including the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, the upcoming OnePlus 15 may come with a 165Hz refresh rate display and an in-house DetailMax image engine that will deliver lifelike photographs using advanced computational algorithms, the report said. It mentioned that OnePlus would bring gaming-focused features in its upcoming flagship smartphone, offering "lightning-fast response" and "consistent performance" due to OxygenOS in global markets and ColorOS in China.

According to other rumours, the OnePlus 15 could be launched with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It may feature a 6.78-inch flat OLED 8T LTPO display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits of peak brightness, and 1.5K resolution. The display is expected to support HDR10 and Dolby Vision. To keep the device running longer, OnePlus is expected to include a massive 7,300mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging via wire.

The OnePlus 15 is rumoured to come with a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with Samsung JN5 sensor, and a 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto camera with the same Samsung JN5 sensor. The smartphone is expected to get an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, IR blaster, new cooling technology, a Plus key, and a large bionic vibration motor.

OnePlus 15 India Launch and Variants

The OnePlus 15 is tipped to launch in India on November 13, 2025, in Sand Storm, Black, and Purple shades. The China launch would likely introduce 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB variants.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Android Authority), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

