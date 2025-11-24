Motorola has launched its new smartphone, the Moto G57 Power, featuring the world’s first Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor and a massive 7,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging. The new Motorola G-series device includes a 50MP LYTIA 600 camera with Moto AI integration and an Android 16-based system. The Moto G57 Power price in India starts at INR 12,999, and the official sale will begin on 3 December 2025. The device features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,050 HBM brightness. It has an IP64 rating, MIL-STD 810H certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone includes a USB-C charging port, measures 8.60mm thick, weighs 210.6 grams and comes in three colour options: PANTONE Corsair, PANTONE Fluidity and PANTONE Regatta. The additional cameras include an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2-in-1 light sensor on the rear, along with an 8MP front-facing shooter. It also includes a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-SIM support. Lava Agni 4 With VAYU AI Will Go on Sale in India on November 25; Check Out Specifications, Features and Price of New Lava Smartphone.

Moto G57 Power Price and Sale Date Confirmed by Motorola

For people who move fast and stay sharp — the #motoG57POWER delivers. Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 speed, LYTIA 50MP clarity with AI, and a 7000mAh battery for 60 hours of non-stop power. Starting ₹12,999*. Sale from 3 Dec. #Motorola #BeUnstoppable pic.twitter.com/mNWwNqdAym — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 24, 2025

