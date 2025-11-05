The Moto G67 Power 5G will be launched in India on 5 November 2025 (today), featuring a massive 7,000mAh silicon–carbon battery, likely with 30W wired charging, a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 8GB of RAM, a 6.7-inch 120Hz LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, an IP64 rating, an 8MP front-facing camera, Google Gemini support, 128GB/256GB of storage, and an Android 15-based operating system out of the box. The Moto G67 Power 5G price in India has already been revealed and will start at INR 14,999. OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max Spotted Ahead of Launch in China, Reportedly Coming With Massive 8,000mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC; Check Leaked Details.

Moto G67 Power 5G Launching Today in India

Power that keeps up with you, and then some. The all-new #motoG67POWER packs a 7000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery, 50MP Sony LYT-600 camera with 4K recording, Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2, 120Hz FHD+ display & military-grade durability. Launching 5th Nov on Flipkart & https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW pic.twitter.com/px9VU0YDhy — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 4, 2025

Moto G67 Power 5G Price in India Revealed

Power. Performance. Precision. ⚡ The all-new #motoG67POWER packs a 7000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery, 50MP Sony LYT-600 camera with 4K on all lenses, and Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 power — all on a 6.7” 120Hz FHD+ display with Gorilla Glass 7i. Launching Nov 5 at ₹14,999* on Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/qJiKvFAdP8 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 4, 2025

