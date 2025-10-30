Motorola has confirmed that it will launch its new Moto G67 Power smartphone in India on November 5, 2025. The upcoming device will feature a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery and a 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 camera with 4K recording capability. The Moto G67 Power will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, include a 120Hz FHD+ display, and offer military-grade durability. The price of the Moto G67 Power in India is expected to range between INR 20,000 and INR 25,000. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Nothing Smartphone Launched Globally.

Moto G67 Power Coming on November 5, 2025 With 7,000mAh Battery

Meet the all-new moto g67 POWER — built to keep you going longer and faster. With a segment-leading 7000mAh battery powered by Silicon Carbon tech, a 50MP Sony LYT-600 camera with 4K recording, and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 for blazing speed. Launching 5th November. pic.twitter.com/bMhW2LTnQ0 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 29, 2025

