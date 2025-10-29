New Delhi, October 29: Nothing has expanded its Phone 3 lineup with the launch of the Nothing Phone 3a Lite in the global market. Carl Pei’s company aims to offer an affordable alternative within the Phone 3 series. Phone (3a) Lite comes with advanced specifications and features, which include a MediaTek processor and a triple camera setup at the rear. Nothing Phone 3a Lite India launch is expected in November.

Nothing has previously introduced the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro models, and the Phone 3a Lite is the new addition to the lineup. UK-based consumer technology brand’s latest entry-level smartphone comes in two colour options. Phone 3a Lite is available in Black and White colour variants. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite comes with a glass finish. It features new high-grade tempered glass for protection against scratches. The device is also IP54 rated for dust and water resistance. iQOO 15 Launch in India Confirmed on November 26, Price Tipped; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications and Features

Nothing Phone 3a Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and two storage options, which include 128GB and 256GB. It features a 6.77-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

On the rear, the Phone 3a Lite comes with a triple-camera setup. It includes a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera of the smartphone features a 16MP lens. Phone 3a Lite is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging capability. The device runs on Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15, and also includes a fingerprint sensor. Moto G67 Power Launch Date in India Confirmed on November 5: Check Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price in Global Market

Nothing Phone 3a Lite is launched in two storage variants globally. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at POUND 249, while the top variant featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at POUND 279.

