Moto Pad 60 NEO tablet sale will begin today in India, and customers can buy this tablet with a larger screen, bigger battery, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The Moto Pad 60 NEO features an 11-inch 90Hz display with 2.5K resolution, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP selfie camera. It has a 7,040mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. Moto Pad 60 NEO price in India starts at INR 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. However, with discounts and offers, the price can go down to INR 12,999. Grok Web New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out ‘Grok Speech’ Mode to Web Version, Allowing Users To Generate Images or Animation With Integrated Speech or Audio,

Moto Pad 60 NEO Tablet Goes on Sale Today in India

The all-new moto pad 60 NEO is here—slim, light, and born to be unboring. With a 2.5K 90Hz display, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, Smart Connect, and 5G power, it’s built for work and play. Yours at just ₹12,999. Sale starts 22nd September on Flipkart. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Motorola India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

