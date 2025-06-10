Motorola Edge 60 is launched in India. The Edge 60 is available in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea and PANTONE Shamrock colour options. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and features a 6.7-inch quad-curved display. The smartphone comes with a 50MP Sony main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera. The Edge 60 comes with moto ai features. The price of Motorola Edge 60 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes at INR 24,999 with offers and the sale will start on June 17, 2025, at Flipkart. Vivo T4 Ultra Camera Details Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on June 11, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Motorola Edge 60 Launched in India

The Motorola Edge 60 (12+256GB) is priced at ₹24,999*, while the Edge 60 Fusion starts at ₹21,999*. Whether you want a pro-grade camera or an all-curved Pantone-validated display, there’s an Edge for you. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 10, 2025

