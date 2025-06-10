New Delhi, June 10: Vivo T4 Ultra will be launched in India on June 11, 2025 (tomorrow). The smartphone is tipped to belong to the mid-range segment, the T4 Ultra is expected to offer upgraded features and a sleek design. It will feature a MediaTek Dimensity processor and will come with an AMOLED display.

The Vivo T4 Ultra may measure approximately 7.43mm in thickness and weigh close to 192 gm. It is likely to be launched in Black and White colour options. Vivo has unveiled some key details of the T4 Ultra through a Flipkart microsite. The Vivo T4 Ultra price will be announced at launch, and reports suggest it may come at around INR 35,000 in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Vivo's official online store, and retail outlets across India.

Vivo T4 Ultra Specifications and Features

Vivo T4 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED display, which is likely to support a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it could offer up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. The upcoming smartphone from the Vivo T series will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. The Vivo T4 Ultra is expected to be equipped with LPDDR5X RAM and it may also include UFS 3.1 storage technology.

The Vivo T4 Ultra will feature a triple rear camera at the rear. It will come with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens, and a 50MP periscope camera. As per reports, the device might come with a 5,500mAh battery and is also likely to support 90W fast charging. The Vivo T4 Ultra is anticipated to run on FunTouchOS 15 based on Android 15 and may come with IP69 certification for protection against dust and water splashes.

