iQOO has revealed a new colour for its upcoming smartphone, iQOO Neo 10, ahead of its official launch in India. The smartphone company has a new iQOO Neo 10 teaser image showing a dual-tone back design. It combines white and bright orange colours, offering an elegant look. iQOO Neo 10 may launch in May 2025 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 mated with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Other expected specifications are a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 50MP Sony LYT-600 camera, 8MP secondary ultrawide camera, 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. iQOO Neo 10 price in India may be set between INR 30,000 to INR 35,000. Motorola Edge 60 Ultra Launch Soon in India Likely With Snapdragon 8 Elite; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications of Motorola’s New Flip Phone.

iQOO Neo 10 Design Revealed Ahead of Launch

Elegance, engineered to play. ✨ Introducing the all-new #iQOONeo10 — where refined design meets cutting-edge performance, crafted to complement your ambition and your play. Style it. Game on. Rise with the #PowerToWin.#iQOONeo10 #AmazonSpecials pic.twitter.com/WOIpCc8diJ — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 6, 2025

