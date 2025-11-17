Realme has officially teased its new Realme P Series 5G via a Flipkart advertisement. The company has yet to confirm the devices included in the lineup, as well as their specifications and features. The teaser, marked with the text “Guess What’s Next?”, hints at the upcoming series. Reports suggest the phones may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, an Android 15-based operating system and 8GB RAM. More details are expected soon. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch Confirmed on December 2; Check Specifications and Features of Upcoming Vivo X300 Series.

New Realme P series Launching Soon

New realme P series coming soon to India. India's Most Wanted X 👀 pic.twitter.com/nUSIJH8b7U — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 17, 2025

