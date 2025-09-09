Nothing has announced the Ear 3 launch date. The London-based tech company will launch its wireless earbuds Nothing Ear 3 on September 18, 2025. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company has teased its upcoming Nothing Ear (3) with a close-up image of the earbuds. The Ear 3 is expected to continue Nothing’s design trend. As per reports, the Ear 3 is likely to have its audio tuned by KEF, the same brand that worked with Nothing on its first over-ear headphones. The earbuds are expected to offer up to 50dB of active noise cancellation. They may come with an IP54 rating for the buds and an IP55 rating for the case. As per reports, the Nothing Ear 3 price in India is expected to be around INR 10,000. iPhone 17 Launch Today: Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11 and AirPods Pro 3 Expected To Join Along With iPhone 17 Series Models in Upcoming ‘Awe Dropping’ Event; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

