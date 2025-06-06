Nothing Phone 3 is a highly anticipated smartphone by Nothing Community. It will succeed Nothing Phone 2, which was launched in 2023. However, the UK-based smartphone company confirmed it would skip the iconic "Glyph Interface" design on the rear this time. In a new teaser image, the company shared a back panel without having Glyph Interface and said, "Ultra precise engineering". The Nothing Phone 3, set to launch on July 1, 2025, will feature a 50MP triple rear camera, 32MP front camera, and a 6.77-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED likely with 3,000 nits peak brightness. It may have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, up to 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging. It may be launched between INR 60,000 to INR 70,000. OPPO K13x 5G Launch Expected Soon in India, Likely To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3 Design Revealed Ahead of Launch

Phone (3). ⁰⁰ Ultra precise engineering. pic.twitter.com/qgKVndn7Ho — Nothing India (@nothingindia) June 6, 2025

