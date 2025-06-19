Nothing Phone 3 will be launched in India and the global market on July 1, 2025. Ahead of the Phone 3 launch, the company has teased and confirmed a few of its specifications. Earlier, the company confirmed that it had "killed the Glyph Interface." In the latest post on June 19, 2025, Nothing has confirmed that the Phone (3) will arrive with "Glyph Matrix." The Nothing Phone (3) will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and may come with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display. As per reports, the Nothing Phone 3 price in India is expected to be around INR 55,000. OPPO Reno 14 Series 5G Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3 Will Feature Glyph Matrix

When light becomes language. Introducing the Glyph Matrix. Phone (3). 1 July. pic.twitter.com/qD7cn9wxFL — Nothing India (@nothingindia) June 19, 2025

