OPPO (Oppo) Reno 14 series 5G will soon launch in India. The company has started to tease the upcoming smartphones on social media platforms. The Reno14 series may include the OPPO Reno 14 5G and OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G smartphones. The OPPO Reno 14 series 5G launch date in India has yet to be announced, but it is expected to arrive in early July. As per reports, OPPOReno 14 may come with a 6.59-inch FHD+ display and is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. OPPO Reno 14 Pro will likely feature a 6.83-inch display and it may include a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. OPPO K13x 5G India Launch on June 23, 2025; Check Confirmed Specifications and Expected Price.

OPPO Reno 14 Series 5G Will Soon Launch in India

A glimpse is all it takes to spark curiosity 👀. Something stunning is on its way ✨. Coming Soon.#OPPOReno14Series #TravelWithReno#AIPortraitCamera pic.twitter.com/Yd9FMIM7HV — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) June 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)