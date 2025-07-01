Nothing Phone 3 live launch streaming will begin in India at 10:30 PM when the company will showcase its highly anticipated smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. This time, the Phone 3 will not have 'Glyph Interface' but come with 'Glyph Matrix' on the rear. As per rumours, it may have a 5,150mAh battery supporting 100W fast-charging, a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely have 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB RAM and storage options matched with the processor. Nothing Phone 3 could have a 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP periscope telephoto rear cameras and a 32MP or 50MP front-facing shooter. Nothing Phone 3 price in India may range between INR 50,000 and USD 60,000. Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G ‘Champagne Gold’ Colour Variants Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3 Launch Live Streaming Link

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)