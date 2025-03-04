Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro will be launched today in India at 3:30 PM. The upcoming smartphones from the Nothing Phone 3a series will come with the latest specifications and features. Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a 3a Pro are expected to come with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The Nothing Phone 3a price in India is expected to be at around INR 27,000. The Nothing Phone 3a Pro price in India will likely be approximately INR 32,000. The launch event of Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Nothing. Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Realme.

Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro Launch Live Streaming Link

