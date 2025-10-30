OnePlus 15 launch date has been confirmed for the Indian smartphone market. The upcoming flagship, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, will be launched in India on November 13, 2025, at 7 PM IST. The smartphone was first introduced in China, featuring a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 7,300mAh battery supporting 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It comes with a 50MP OIS main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide + macro camera, and a 50MP 3.5x periscope camera on the rear, along with a 32MP front-facing camera. The OnePlus 15 price in China starts at CNY 3,999 (approximately INR 49,900). The same specifications are expected to be offered in India. Moto G67 Power Launch on November 5 in India; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

OnePlus 15 Launching in India on November 13, 2025

