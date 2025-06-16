OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z3, a new wireless neckband, is confirmed to launch in India on June 19, 2025. OnePlus announced that the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z3 will be offered in two colours - Samba Sunset and Mambo Midnight. The neckband will have a 12.4mm driver and 26 grams weight. It will feature Bluetooth 5.4, offering up to a 10-metre connection range, Google Fast Pair, USB Type-C charging, and a 220mAh battery. OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z3 will come with an IP55 rating, ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), and other features. Nothing Phone 3 Launch in India on July 1, Likely To Include AI Features; Check Expected Price and Know What To Expect.

OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z3 Neckband Coming on June 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)