New Delhi, June 16: Nothing Phone 3 is set to be launched on July 1, 2025, in India and in the global market. The new model is expected to have a design that might be quite different from the previous version. The company has been teasing its upcoming smartphone for some time now on social media platforms. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the company said that the Nothing Phone (3) is “Designed in London. Made in India.”

As per reports, the Nothing Phone 3 is likely to feature a triple camera setup on the back. It is also expected to be powered by a Snapdragon processor. Additionally, the back panel of the smartphone will have a transparent design, but it appears that the Glyph lights found in previous models will not be included this time. As per reports, Nothing Phone 3 price may be around INR 55,000 in India. OnePlus Pad Lite Likely To Soon Launch in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Nothing Phone 3 is anticipated to come with a 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display. It is said to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The Phone 3 is expected to come with either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Additionally, the phone (3) may offer up to 12GB of RAM along with 512GB of internal storage. Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Realme NARZO Launched in India.

The Nothing Phone (3) might feature AI features to enhance user experience. Among these expected features are Circle to Search and a Smart Drawer feature. Users can also expect voice transcription capabilities, a custom AI assistant and Essential Space. The smartphone is likely to be equipped with a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP main sensor. It may get a 32MP front camera and is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery that is likely to support 50W charging.

