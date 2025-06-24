OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 sale started today in India. The wireless neckband weighs 26 gm and comes with a 12.4mm driver. It features Bluetooth 5.4 version and includes an IP55 rating for water and sweat resistance. The Bullets Wireless Z3 has a battery capacity of 220mAh and is offered in two colour options, which include Mambo Midnight and Samba Sunset. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 price starts at INR 1,699 and will be available on the official website. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Vivo Launched in India.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Sale Goes Live in India

The wait is almost over. The sale for the all-new #OnePlusBulletsWirelessZ3 is live. Make it yours. #OnePlusBWZ3 pic.twitter.com/v9viaOLdK1 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 24, 2025

