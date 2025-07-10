OpenAI is reportedly preparing to launch its AI-powered web browser, which might compete with Google Chrome's dominance. As per a report of Reuters, the OpenAI browser may be introduced in the coming weeks. The new browser is said to offer a new browsing experience by allowing users to interact within a ChatGPT-like interface instead of clicking through multiple websites. The Sam Altman-run OpenAI web browser is also said to support integration with its other products, like its AI agent called Operator. Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Closes USD 6.5 Billion Deal To Buy Former Apple Designer Jony Ive’s Io Products.

OpenAI Web Browser

BREAKING: OpenAI set to release artificial intelligence-powered web browser in challenge to Google Chrome, according to Reuters report. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 9, 2025

