OPPO K13x 5G was launched in India a few days ago, and its first sale will start today at 12 PM IST. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and will be available at a starting price of INR 10,999 with launch offers. It will also be available for purchase on Flipkart. It features a 6.67-inch display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 nits peak brightness. The OPPO K13x 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. It offers an 8MP front camera. The smartphone comes with a 6,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. ‘Built for Creators’: Nothing Phone 3 Camera With Periscope Lens Teased Ahead of Launch in India on July 1; Check Details.

OPPO K13x 5G Sale Begins Today in India

From real-life candids to content-ready portraits—50MP clarity meets studio-style bokeh. With #OPPOK13x, every click is your best side.#LiveUnstoppable Know More : https://t.co/vMvHyhwHlE pic.twitter.com/yDw29LHaGl — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) June 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)