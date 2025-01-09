OPPO Reno 13 series 5G is set to launch today in India including two models - OPPO Reno 13 5G and OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G. The Reno 13 5G is expected to start at INR 37,999 price for the 8GB RAM and 128GB model and INR 39,999 for the 256GB model. On the other hand, the Reno 13 Pro 5G price may start at INR 49,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB model, and there would be a 512GB model at INR 54,999. OPPO Reno 13 series 5G launch will be live-streamed at 5 PM today, January 9, 2024. The smartphone may feature a a 50MP periscope camera with 3.5x optical and 120x digital zoom capabilities and many AI features. The OPPO Reno 13 5G will sport a 5,600mAh battery, and the OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G will include a 5,800mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast-charging support. The series will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From OnePlus 13 Series.

