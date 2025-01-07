New Delhi, January 7: OnePlus launched the Oneplus 13 series today at the Winter Launch Event. The Oneplus 13 series includes the Oneplus 13 and Oneplus 13R smartphone models. These models comes with a Snapdragon processor and a massive battery. The Oneplus 13 and Oneplus 13R will run on the latest operating system. Apart from that OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Sapphire Blue colour TWS earbuds edition has been launched.

The OnePlus 13 features slim bezels to give it a sleek design. It is available in three colours, which include Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn. The OnePlus 13R comes in two colour options, which include Astral Trail and Nebula Noir. OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is already available in India in Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance at INR 11,999. The TWS ear buds is launched in Sapphire Blue colour. OPPO Reno 13 Series Launch on January 9 in India, Will Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Processor; Check Expected Specifications and Price of OPPO Reno 13 5G and OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G Smartphones.

Oneplus 13, Oneplus 13R Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 13 comes with a 6.82-inch display with a punch-hole design. It offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display of the OnePlus 13 can reach a peak brightness of 4500 nits. The OnePlus 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup. It includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP periscope camera. The smartphone has a 32MP front camera.

The OnePlus 13 is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. It supports 100W wired fast charging and also offers 50W wireless charging. The smartphone also has an IP 68 and IP69 rating and runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. It includes several features, such as an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers.

The OnePlus 13R features a 6.78-inch display with a resolution of 1.5K. It also offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. The OnePlus 13R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Oneplus 13R comes with a 50MP main camera, 8MP Ultrawide sensor and 50MP telephoto lens. The front camera of the smartphone is 16MP. The smartphone comes equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 80W charging support. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 OS.

Oneplus 13, Oneplus 13R Price and Availability

The OnePlus 13 is available at different price points based on the memory and storage options you select. For the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the price is set at INR 69,999. The 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at INR 76,999. The 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage variant is priced at INR 89,999. The OnePlus 13 is available at discount price after bank offers. The 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at INR 64,999, while the 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at INR 71,999. The 24GB + 1TB variant is priced at INR 84,999. OPPO Reno 13 5G, OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G Price Leaks Ahead of January 9 Launch in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features of OPPO Reno 13 Series Smartphone.

The OnePlus 13R with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at INR 42,999. The 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option is available for INR 49,999. The OnePlus 13R after bank offers with a 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at INR 39,999, while the 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at INR 46,999. The OnePlus 13 sale starts on January 10, 2025. The OnePlus 13R goes for sale on January 13, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2025 10:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).