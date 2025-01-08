OPPO is set to launch its OPPO Reno 13 series in India on January 9, 2025 (tomorrow). The series will feature two models, the OPPO Reno 13 5G and the OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G. Both phones are anticipated to be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. The OPPO Reno 13 5G and the OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G are expected to have AMOLED displays with 6.59-inch and 6.83-inch, respectively. The OPPO Reno 13 5G might be offered in two storage options. The 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants might come at a price of INR 37,999 and INR 39,999. The OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G is expected to be available in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB, potentially priced at INR 49,999 and INR 54,999. The launch event will be live streamed at OPPO India's official YouTube channel at 5 PM IST. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From OnePlus 13 Series.

OPPO Reno 13 Series Launch on January 9, 2025

The countdown is almost at zero — just 1 day to go! It's time to live in the moment and experience the launch of the #OPPOReno13Series. Mark the date: 9th January 2025.#LiveInTheMoment #OPPOAIPhone Know more: https://t.co/CQ6etIjwEx pic.twitter.com/Zncs1W58zj — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) January 8, 2025

