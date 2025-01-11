OPPO Reno 13 series 5G was launched in India on January 9, 2025. The Reno 13 series 5G includes the OPPO Reno 13 5G and OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G smartphones. Both devices are now available for purchase in India. The OPPO Reno 13 5G and OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. The OPPO Reno 13 5G features a 6.59-inch flat AMOLED display and comes in two variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at INR 37,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is available at INR 39,999. The OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G comes with a 6.83-inch curved AMOLED screen, with prices starting at INR 49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and INR 54,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25+, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Leaks Ahead of January 22 Launch; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OPPO Reno 13 Series Sale Goes Live

What makes #OPPOReno13Series a standout? Swipe to explore all groundbreaking features that elevate your everyday moments #LiveInTheMoment #OPPOAIPhone Order now: https://t.co/CQ6etIk4u5 — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) January 9, 2025

