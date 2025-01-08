OPPO is all set to launch the OPPO Reno 13 series on January 9, 2025. The series will include two models, the OPPO Reno 13 5G and the OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G. The smartphone maker teases the OPPO Reno 13 5G smartphone, which includes a Butterfly Shadow Design and will come with Plume White and Luminous Blue colour variants. The smartphone may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. The OPPO Reno 13 5G will feature a triple camera setup that will include a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP monochrome sensor. The smartphone will come with a 5,600mAh battery and 80W flash charging capability. OPPO Reno 13 5G, OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G Price Leaks Ahead of January 9 Launch in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features of OPPO Reno 13 Series Smartphone.

OPPO Reno 13 5G Colour Variant and Specifications

