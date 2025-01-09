OPPO Reno 13 series 5G will be launched today at 5:00 PM IST, and it will include the two most anticipated smartphones - OPPO Reno 13 5G and OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G. The series will offer customers larger batteries, enhanced camera performance, and AI features. The OPPO Reno 13 5G will include a 5,600mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging, rumoured to be priced at INR 37,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and INR 39,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. The OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G will include a 50MP periscope lens offering 3.5x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom and a larger 5,800mAh battery with the same fast-charging support. The price for the pro model is expected to be INR 49,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and INR 54,999 for the 512GB variant. The OPPO Reno 13 series 5G will include a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. POCO X7 5G, POCO X7 Pro 5G Price, Specifications, Live Streaming Details: Know All About POCO X7 Series Launching Today.

OPPO Reno 13 Series 5G Launch Live Streaming Link

