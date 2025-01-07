New Delhi, January 7: OPPO is set to launch its latest smartphones from the OPPO Reno 13 5G series, in India on January 9, 2025. The series will include the OPPO Reno 13 5G and OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G smartphone models. Recent leaks suggest that smartphones will come with increased price compared to their predecessors. The OPPO Reno 13 5G Series is expected to offer advanced camera capabilities, a powerful processor, and a sleek design.

The Reno 13 Pro 5G will likely be offered in Ivory White and Luminous Blue colors. OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G may come with Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender colour option. The OPPO Reno 13 5G series price leaks ahead of the launch in India. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Tech Giant Confirms To Launch Its Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite, Galaxy AI New Features on January 22; Know More Details.

OPPO Reno 13 Series Price in India

🔥 Exclusive: OPPO Reno 13 series Prices for India 🇮🇳 💸 Reno 13 Pro 12/512: 54,999 Rs. 💸 Reno 13 Pro 12/256: 49,999 Rs. 💸 Reno 13 8/128: 37,999 Rs. 💸 Reno 13 8/256: 39,999 Rs. 💸#OppoReno13#OppoReno13Pro#OPPOReno13Series#OppoReno13Price#OppoReno13ProPrice — AN Leaks (@LeaksAn1) January 4, 2025

OPPO Reno 13 5G, OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G Price (Expected)

As per a tipster, AN Leaks (@LeaksAn1) shared a post which revealed the expected price for the OPPO Reno 13 5G and OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G in India. The OPPO Reno 13 5G is likely to be available in two storage variants. The OPPO Reno 13 5G with 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB is expected to be priced at around INR 37,999 and INR 39,999, respectively. The OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G is anticipated to come in higher storage configurations of 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB, which may be priced at INR 49,999 and INR 54,999, respectively iPhone 18 Pro: Apple Testing New Camera Technologies for Upcoming Devices From iPhone 18 Series; Check Details.

OPPO Reno 13 5G, OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OPPO Reno 13 5G and OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G are expected to come with a 6.59-inch and a 6.83-inch AMOLED display, respectively. Both models will likely be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipsets. The Oppo Reno 13 5G is anticipated to have a dual camera setup, which may feature a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The Reno 13 Pro 5G is expected to include a 50MP telephoto lens instead of the ultrawide camera. The smartphones may come with a 50MP front camera.

