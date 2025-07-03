Apple’s iPhone manufacturing efforts in India may be facing a hurdle, as Foxconn, its primary production partner, has reportedly withdrawn a large number of Chinese engineers from its Indian facilities. The development will likely disrupt the production plans related to the upcoming iPhone 17 series, which is expected to launch in September 2025. As per a report of Bloomberg, more than 300 Chinese engineers and technicians have left, leaving some support staff from Taiwan in place at the Indian sites. The bulk of the Chinese team working at Foxconn’s iPhone plants in southern India were reportedly told to fly back in a process that began nearly two months ago. The reason behind the recall of the Chinese workers has not yet been clarified. The change is being seen as a setback to Apple’s efforts to shift more of its production to India and its strategy to reduce reliance on China. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Expected To Have Largest Battery Than iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17; Check Leaked Prices, Specifications and Features of All iPhone 17 Series Smartphones.

Foxconn Has Asked Chinese Staff in India To Return to China

According to Bloomberg, Foxconn has asked Chinese staff in India to return to China, which began about 2 months ago. One thing to note it, Apple is shifting and ramp up its production in India due to 1) Looming concerns on tariffs and uncertainties of U.S.-China trade… pic.twitter.com/i9YboxF7cU — Ray Wang (@rwang07) July 2, 2025

