The OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition is confirmed to launch in India on September 25, 2025 (tomorrow). OPPO officially announced the launch date via its social media handle, saying, "The wait is over. The OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition is here to light up every moment of your festive season with style, innovation, and radiant brilliance. Unboxing tomorrow." The upcoming special edition smartphone will feature Diwali-inspired rangoli or henna patterns on the rear. Its specifications and features are expected to be the same as the standard variant. The OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition price will be announced tomorrow.

OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition Launch Confirmed on September 25, 2025

The wait is over. The OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition is here to light up every moment of your festive season with style, innovation, and radiant brilliance. Unboxing tomorrow.#OPPOIndia #PayZeroWorryZero #OPPOIndiaFestiveOffers #ShineBrighter #TumJagmagao pic.twitter.com/iluCu9uHsu — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 24, 2025

