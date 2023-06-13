In a new interview, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey alleged that the Indian government pressurized Twitter during the farmer's protest. He stated that India threatened to shut down Twitter and raid employees. Now, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has hit back at the former Twitter CEO. In a new tweet, he called the Jack Dorsey statement "an outright lie". He added that the former CEO is trying to hide a "dubious period of twitters history" with controversial statements. The IT minister stated that Twitter under Dorsey was in repeated and continuous violations of Indian law. 'We'll Shut You Down, Raid Homes of Employees': Jack Dorsey Alleges Indian Government Threatened Twitter During Farmers’ Protest (Watch Video).

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Calls Out Jack Dorsey:

This is an outright lie by @jack - perhaps an attempt to brush out that very dubious period of twitters history Facts and truth@twitter undr Dorsey n his team were in repeated n continuous violations of India law. As a matter of fact they were in non-compliance with law… https://t.co/SlzmTcS3Fa — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) June 13, 2023

