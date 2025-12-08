HMD has shared a teaser trailer, confirming the launch of its new earbuds in India. After launching smartphones, the company will foray into the wearable segment by introducing its latest HMD earbuds. It has yet to announce the name of the upcoming device. HMD’s teaser trailer does not include many details about the device or its features, only stating “Audio Reimagined.” The brand hints at a fresh, premium listening experience that aims to stand out in a crowded audio market. What Is Digital Fingerprinting? Know Why Apple Warned iPhone and Mac Users To Use Safari Browser and Stop Using Google Chrome Over This Tracking Method.

HMD Launching Earbuds in India Soon

In a world full of noise, find your frequency 🔊​ ​#comingsoon pic.twitter.com/F8PAwrrEMy — HMD (@HMDdevices) December 8, 2025

