PUBG shared a post on March 15, 2025, and announced the collaboration with luxury car manufacturer Bugatti. The collaboration brings three of Bugatti's supercars to the PUBG MOBILE (PUBG Mobile). The virtual battlegrounds of PUBG Mobile now feature Bugatti supercars, which include the Bugatti Bolide, Bugatti Veyron 16.4, and Bugatti La Voiture Noire. Gamers now have the opportunity to experience these high-performance vehicles within the game to enhance the thrill of battle royale by driving some of the world's most exclusive cars. GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Date Expected in April 2025: Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Likely in September; Check Details.

The exhilarating PUBG MOBILE x BUGATTI collaboration has arrived! Don't miss your chance to drive the dream with iconic supercars like the BUGATTI Bolide, Veyron 16.4, and La Voiture Noire. 📲 https://t.co/NWBhXkfmrR#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxBugatti #BUGATTI #Bolide #Veyron… pic.twitter.com/V50x2gW4EN — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 15, 2025

