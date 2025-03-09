GTA 6 Trailer 2 release date is expected soon. Fans of the Grand Theft Auto franchise might be eagerly waiting for the second trailer for GTA VI, which is expected to be revealed in early April 2025. Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 release date is anticipated to be in September 2025. The upcoming game will feature improved gameplay, graphics, and a new character. There are rumours suggesting the game may introduce Lucia, the series' first female heroine. GTA 6 will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a potential release date of September 17, 2025. The PC version is expected to follow in 2026, and the game will likely be priced between INR 5,999 and INR 7,299 in India. GTA 6 Release Date, Price in India Leaked: Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Likely in September; Check System Requirements, New Character and Other Details.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Date

GTA 6 Trailer 2 is expected to drop early next month, get ready! pic.twitter.com/25OWFFAOH9 — GTA 6 Unlimited (@GTA_Unlimited) March 9, 2025

GTA VI Trailer 2 Release Date

GTA 6 Trailer 2 is expected to be revealed early next month, according to a credible tip-off. pic.twitter.com/XGaMPnkQJI — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) March 8, 2025

