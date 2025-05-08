After much anticipation, the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan collaboration is live. It comes with various game perks for the players. PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan offers Titan transformation, ODM gear and many other surprises. It is part of the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update and allows gamers to dive into the Steam-themed mode and battle with other players. It ultimately enhances the experience and engagement of PUBG Mobile players. ChatGPT Weekly Subscription Plan in Works, OpenAI Also Working on Lifetime Plans: Report.

PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan Collaboration Now Available

PUBG MOBILE x Attack On Titan collaboration is now live! Experience the Titan transformation, ODM gear, and more surprises! Step into the battleground and dedicate your heart to victory! And stay tuned for more collaboration contents coming soon! 📲 https://t.co/UpXgzx0KL6… pic.twitter.com/s94ZOxNdqb — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)