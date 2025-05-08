OpenAI is reportedly working on a new subscription option that would also include weekly and lifetime plans. Currently, Sam Altman's AI company offers monthly and yearly plans—ChatGPT Plus, ChatGPT Pro, and ChatGPT Team. The ChatGPT Pro plan starts from USD 200 per month, whereas ChatGPT Plus costs USD 20 per month. The Team subscription costs per user per month. Gemini 2.5 Flash Update: Google Introduces Image Generation Capability in Preview of AI Model, Increases Rate Limits.

OpenAI Will Reportedly Introduce ChatGPT Weekly Plans Soon

OpenAI is working on new subscription options that include weekly and lifetime plans. I would actually love to see weekly Pro plan. Good for testing 👀 https://t.co/eIwegGAxW4 — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) May 8, 2025

