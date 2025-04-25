Realme 14T 5G is launched in India. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The device includes a 50MP rear camera, a 16MP front camera, and a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The Realme 14T 5G price in India starts at INR 17,999. However, it will be available for INR 16,999 with bank offers. OPPO A5 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphone of OPPO A Series Launched in India.

Realme 14T 5G Launched in India

