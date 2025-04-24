New Delhi, April 24: OPPO A5 Pro 5G is launched in India. OPPO (Oppo) has launched its latest smartphone from the A series. OPPO A5 Pro 5G price in India starts at INR 17,999. The latest budget 5G smartphone from OPPO comes with a dual rear camera setup and features a MediaTek processor.

OPPO A5 Pro 5G comes with multiple colour options, It includes Mocha Brown and Feather Blue. It has a height of approximately 164.82mm, a width of around 75.53mm, and a thickness of about 7.76mm. The device weighs roughly 194 gm. It features an IP69 rating for protection against dust and water splashes.

OPPO A5 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

The OPPO A5 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 1604 x 720 pixels, offering a maximum refresh rate and touch sampling rate of 120Hz. The screen delivers a pixel density of 264 PPI and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and offers storage options of up to 256GB.

The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The rear camera supports up to 1080P resolution for video shooting. The device has an 8MP front camera, with default video recording set at 720P. It comes with a 5,800mAh battery, which supports 45W SUPERVOOC 2.0 fast charging. The OPPO A5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 15 and offers fingerprint scanning and facial recognition. It comes with a USB Type-C port for charging, data transfer and for earphone jack.

OPPO A5 Pro 5G Price in India

The OPPO A5 Pro 5G is available in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage is priced at INR 17,999, and the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage is priced at INR 19,999. Interested customers can buy the smartphone through the official OPPO e-store, e-commerce platforms, and select retail outlets across India.

