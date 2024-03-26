Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G first sale will start today at 12 PM in India. The NARZO 70 Pro 5G was launched on March 19, 2024. The new NARZO series model was introduced with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G processor with a first-in-segment 'Air Gesture' feature with ten gestures. It was launched with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness, 128GB/256GB storage, and 8GB+8GB RAM. The smartphone was launched with a 5,000mAh battery and 67 SUPERVOOC charging capability. The Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G was launched at Rs 19,999, which was available at Rs 18,999 with a discount for the 128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the 256GB variant. POCO C61 To Launch Today; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G First Sale Announcement:

Looking for the best bang for your buck? Dive into the top-rated #NARZO70Pro5G, the budget phone recommended by the experts! Starting from Rs.18,999* plus 2K exchange bonus. First sale tomorrow, 12 Noon *T&C Apply Discover more on:@amazonIN: https://t.co/XsNAax7MwM… pic.twitter.com/sGh6osSv8u — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) March 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)