Realme India will launch its new Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G in India on March 19, 2024 (today) at 12 PM. Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G will be launched with a Sony IMX890 OIS Camera, 5,000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast-charging, 8GB RAM+8GB Expandable and attractive Horizon Glass Design. The new Realme NARZO smartphone will boast a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G processor, offering 256GB internal storage. In terms of display, the Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G will offer a brighter 2,000 nits display and Creative Air Gestures that let the customers control the smartphone without touching the screen. Along with the smartphone, Realme is also set to launch its new Realme Buds T300 2024. Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Motorola Teases ‘World’s First AI-Powered Camera’ Smartphone, Anticipated To Launch Soon in India; Check Features.

Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G Launching on March 19, 2024 (Today):

Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G Featuring Shahid Kapoor:

