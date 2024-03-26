POCO is set to launch its latest smartphone, the POCO C61, today at 12 PM in India. As per reports, the POCO C61 is anticipated to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity Helio G36 processor and a display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The C61 might be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and, which will likely support 10W fast-charging capability. The smartphone is expected to have a 128GB storage variant and might come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The POCO C61 might have an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP front camera. The price of the POCO C61 is rumoured to come under Rs 10,000. Realme GT Neo 6 SE: First Smartphone To Launch With 6,000 Nits ‘Brightest Display in World’, Coming in April 2024, Says Report.

POCO C61 Launch Today

