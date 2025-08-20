Realme P4 series will launch today in India. The Realme P4 series will include Realme P4 5G and Realme P4 Pro 5G smartphone models. The Realme P4 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and will feature a dedicated HyperVision AI chip. The Realme P4 Pro 5G will feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and a dedicated HyperVision AI chip. The Realme P4 5G price in India will likely start at INR 17,499, and the Realme P4 Pro 5G price might be around INR 29,990 in India. POCO M7 Plus 5G Sale Goes Live in India, Available on Flipkart; Check Price and Launch Offers.

Realme P4 5G and Realme P4 Pro 5G Will Launch Today in India

Mr. Best is about to make a POWERful entrance! Watch the realme P4 Series launch LIVE & Win BIG. Launching Today at 12 Noon — realme (@realmeIndia) August 19, 2025

