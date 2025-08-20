Realme P4 5G and Realme P4 Pro 5G smartphones are launched in India from Realme P4 series. The Realme P4 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor with a HyperVision AI chip. The smartphone features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, and a 16MP front camera. The device includes a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The Realme P4 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and also includes the HyperVision AI chip. It comes with a 6.8-inch display, 50MP primary camera, a 50MP front camera, and a 7,000mAh battery. Realme has launched the Realme P4 5G at a starting price of INR 14,999 with available offers, while the Realme P4 Pro 5G is introduced at a starting price of INR 19,999 with offers. POCO M7 Plus 5G Sale Goes Live in India, Available on Flipkart; Check Price and Launch Offers.

Realme P4 5G and Realme P4 Pro 5G Launched in India

The Power to Explore is here. Now it’s your time to explore its power. Say hello to the all-new realme P4 Pro. 1st Sale on 27th Aug, 12 PM — starting at ₹19,999* ₹3,000 Bank Offer | ₹2,000 Exchange Bonus — realme (@realmeIndia) August 20, 2025

