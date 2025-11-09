The Realme GT 8 Pro will launch in India with a Ricoh GR camera and an Urban Blue shade featuring a refined paper-leather finish with a bold design. Realme’s upcoming flagship will debut with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and the world’s first Modular Camera Island. The Realme GT 8 Pro will launch in India on 20 November 2025 and will feature a 7,000mAh battery supporting 120W wired fast charging, a 2K display, the Realme UI 7.0 operating system based on Android 16, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage. The Realme GT 8 Pro price in India could start at around INR 40,000 to INR 50,000. OnePlus 15 Launch in India on November 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z3 Coming Soon; Check Expected Key Specs, Features and Price.

Realme GT 8 Pro Launching in Urban Blue on November 20

Blue in its most powerful hue. The #realmeGT8Pro in Urban Blue pairs a refined paper-leather finish with bold design and the world’s first Modular Camera Island, made for those who like their innovation to stand out in style. Show off your mood and join the #MyGT8ProMood… pic.twitter.com/sKEbQHr12e — realme (@realmeIndia) November 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Realme India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)