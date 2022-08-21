On Saturday, Rishad Premji, Chairman of Wipro took to social media and said that there is a lot of chatter about people moonlighting in the tech industry. "This is cheating - plain and simple," he said in his tweet. So what really is moonlighting? In simple terms, moonlighting means having a second job that an individual keeps a secret from his company and does at night, in addition to one's regular employment.

Check Tweet:

There is a lot of chatter about people moonlighting in the tech industry. This is cheating - plain and simple. — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) August 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)